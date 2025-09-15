Paying Income Tax with Credit Card: Know All Risks, Restrictions & Benefits

Haven’t filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) yet? If a cash crunch is holding you back, here’s some good news—you can actually pay your income tax using a credit card.

Most taxpayers know about common payment modes like net banking, UPI, or debit cards, but fewer are aware that the Income Tax Department also allows credit card payments. However, this option comes with certain fees, restrictions, and risks you should keep in mind.

Not every bank or card supports this facility, and charges vary across issuers. While some cards may offer rewards, cashback, or milestone benefits, not all do. Importantly, most payment gateways levy a convenience fee of 0.3% to 1% of the tax amount, plus GST on the fee. If your tax bill is large, this extra charge can be significant.

The main benefit of paying with a credit card is flexibility. You get an interest-free period of up to 45 days, depending on your billing cycle—helpful if you’re short on funds near the deadline. More importantly, it helps you avoid late fees and penalties from the tax department.

That said, the option isn’t risk-free. If you don’t repay the credit card dues in full by the due date, hefty finance charges—often 36% per annum or more—can quickly outweigh any advantage.

Paying income tax with a credit card can be a smart short-term solution if you’re disciplined with repayments. But for most taxpayers, net banking and UPI remain the cheapest and most convenient methods.