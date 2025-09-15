OTT Releases This Week Sept 15–21: 17 New Films and Series to Watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Prime Video

Sep 15, 2025, 16:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

This week’s OTT lineup is a mix of thrills, sci-fi adventures, regional cinema, courtroom dramas, and Hollywood blockbusters. From the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards to highly anticipated sequels like Gen V Season 2 and The Morning Show Season 4, streaming platforms are all set to keep audiences hooked.

Here’s a complete rundown of what’s releasing between September 15 and September 21, 2025:

September 15

  • Emmys 2025 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
  • The Treasure Hunters – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

September 17

  • Gen V Season 2 – Prime Video
  • The Morning Show Season 4 – Apple TV+
  • Elio – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

September 18

  • Black Rabbit – Netflix
  • The Ba*ds of Bollywood** – Netflix
  • Sinners – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

September 19

  • Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
  • Indra – Sun NXT (OTTplay Premium)
  • House Mates – ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)
  • Police Police – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
  • Swiped – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
  • The Trial Season 2 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)
  • Haunted Hotel – Netflix
  • The Surfer – Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

September 20

  • 28 Years Later – Netflix

With such a diverse slate — from regional hits like Dakuaan Da Munda 3 and Indra to Hollywood blockbusters like 28 Years Later and Black Rabbit — viewers can look forward to a packed binge list this week.


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