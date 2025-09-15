OTT Releases This Week Sept 15–21: 17 New Films and Series to Watch on Netflix, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and Prime Video

This week’s OTT lineup is a mix of thrills, sci-fi adventures, regional cinema, courtroom dramas, and Hollywood blockbusters. From the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards to highly anticipated sequels like Gen V Season 2 and The Morning Show Season 4, streaming platforms are all set to keep audiences hooked.

Here’s a complete rundown of what’s releasing between September 15 and September 21, 2025:

September 15

Emmys 2025 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

The Treasure Hunters – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

September 17

Gen V Season 2 – Prime Video

The Morning Show Season 4 – Apple TV+

Elio – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

September 18

Black Rabbit – Netflix

The Ba*ds of Bollywood** – Netflix

Sinners – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

September 19

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Indra – Sun NXT (OTTplay Premium)

House Mates – ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

Police Police – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Swiped – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

The Trial Season 2 – JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

Haunted Hotel – Netflix

The Surfer – Lionsgate Play (OTTplay Premium)

September 20

28 Years Later – Netflix

With such a diverse slate — from regional hits like Dakuaan Da Munda 3 and Indra to Hollywood blockbusters like 28 Years Later and Black Rabbit — viewers can look forward to a packed binge list this week.