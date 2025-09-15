Kannada Star Upendra, Wife Targeted by Hackers; Actor Warns Industry

Kannada star actor cum director Upendra released a selfie video on Monday, September 15, saying that his mobile and his wife’s mobile have been hacked by online fraudsters.

In a post on X, captioned ‘Beware’, Upendra said that his wife was the first to fall victim to hackers. She had ordered a product online, which was supposed to be delivered on Monday, September 15. A few hours before the delivery, she received a message from an unknown person asking her to send a code consisting of special characters and letters to get the order delivered.

As she did so, her phone was hacked within seconds. A few minutes later, Upendra fell into the same trap, and his phone was hacked as well.

In the video, Updendra has urged fans and other actors, directors, and producers in the film industry not to answer his calls or messages seeking money from his phone number.