October 27 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As the country continues to celebrate the festive season with Diwali and Chhath Puja, investors are wondering whether the stock markets will remain open or closed on Monday, October 27, 2025. Let’s take a look at the trading schedule for the day and upcoming holidays.

Is the Stock Market Closed on October 27, 2025?

No, the stock market will remain open on Monday, October 27, 2025. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will operate as usual, following their regular trading hours — from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Although banks in some states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will remain closed for Chhath Puja, this does not impact trading activities in the equity or derivative markets. The stock markets in Mumbai and across India will function normally since Chhath Puja is not listed as a nationwide market holiday by the exchanges.

Why Are Banks Closed in Some States?

Chhath Puja is a regional festival primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks in these states will observe holidays on October 27 and 28, but this regional closure doesn’t affect financial markets nationally.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

According to the NSE and BSE holiday calendar for 2025, there are no more scheduled market holidays in October. The next market closure will be for Diwali Balipratipada (Muhurat Trading) or other national holidays later in the year.

However, traders should note that markets remain closed on all Saturdays and Sundays as part of the regular weekly schedule.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

While the stock market stays open, banks in certain regions will have limited operations this month.

Here’s what’s coming up:

October 27-28, 2025 (Monday-Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal – regional holiday)

October 31, 2025 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti (Gujarat only)

Online Trading and Banking Remain Unaffected

Even during regional bank holidays, online trading platforms, UPI services, and mobile banking apps remain fully functional. Investors can continue to execute trades, transfer funds, and access essential services without interruption.