June 25 Gold and Silver Rates: Gold Falls Sharply, Silver Outperforms

In a sharp turnaround, gold prices witnessed their steepest single-day drop in 10 days on June 24. The price of 24-carat gold plunged by ₹14,700 per 100 grams, bringing the new rate to ₹9,92,200. Likewise, 10 grams of 24-carat gold slipped by ₹1,470, now priced at ₹99,220.

This dramatic fall followed a modest decline on June 23, when 100 grams and 10 grams of 24-carat gold dropped by ₹600 and ₹60 respectively. Altogether, gold prices for 24-carat dropped by ₹15,300 per 100 grams and ₹1,530 per 10 grams between June 23 and 25.

Latest Gold Rates (As of June 25):

24-Carat Gold: ₹99,220 per 10 grams | ₹9,92,200 per 100 grams

22-Carat Gold: ₹90,940 per 10 grams | ₹9,09,400 per 100 grams

18-Carat Gold: ₹74,410 per 10 grams | ₹7,44,100 per 100 grams

Following this decline, the yellow metal’s returns for June have now narrowed to just 2% gains for the month so far.

Silver Prices Remain Resilient

While gold stumbled, silver prices showed more resilience. On June 24, 1 kilogram of silver dropped by ₹1,000 to ₹1,09,000. Rates for 100 grams and 10 grams were recorded at ₹10,900 and ₹1,090 respectively.

Despite the recent dip, silver has outperformed gold in June with a rise of over 9% so far, offering better returns for investors betting on the white metal.

Gold may be losing some shine in the short term, but silver continues to sparkle. Investors are closely watching global cues, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical developments to assess the next move in bullion prices.