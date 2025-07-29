Gold Rates Today July 29, 2025: Prices Drop for Third Consecutive Day

Gold prices continued their downward trend on July 29, 2025, marking the third consecutive day of decline. The price of 22-carat gold in most Indian cities continues to remain above ₹91,700 per 10 grams, though slight variations can be observed from city to city. For instance, the gold rate in Patna is comparatively lower than in major metros like Delhi and Mumbai.

Alongside gold, silver prices have also dipped. The rate of 24-carat gold is currently at ₹1,00,070 per 10 grams, while silver is priced at ₹1,15,900 per kilogram. The rising gold prices in recent months have already stretched household budgets, and now women planning to get jewellery made are thinking twice. With festival season approaching, any further increase in prices could impact buyers significantly.

Gold Rates in India Today, July 29, 2025

Hyderabad

Gold prices in Hyderabad dropped again today:

18-carat gold: ₹74,950 (down by ₹410)

22-carat gold: ₹91,600 (down by ₹500)

24-carat gold: ₹99,930 (down by ₹550)

Delhi

22-carat gold: ₹91,740

24-carat gold: ₹1,00,070

Chennai

22-carat gold: ₹91,590

24-carat gold: ₹99,920

Mumbai

22-carat gold: ₹92,540

24-carat gold: ₹99,920

Kolkata

22-carat gold: ₹92,540

24-carat gold: ₹99,920

Silver Price Today, July 29, 2025

The price of silver has also fallen, with the current rate standing at ₹1,15,900 per kilogram.

Gold and silver prices continue to fluctuate frequently, making it essential for buyers and investors to track the latest rates before making purchases.