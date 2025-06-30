Gold Rates Fall Again: Check Gold and Silver Prices for June 30

Gold and silver prices have been moving in a stable downward trend during the last couple of days, which has raised the alarm of investors and jewellers. The price of gold has again fallen considerably as of June 30, 2025. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold has fallen by ₹160 and is at ₹97,260 now. Likewise, 22-carat gold has fallen by ₹150, with the current price being ₹89,150 for 10 grams.

Silver, too, has seen a slight decline. The rate for one kilogram of silver has decreased by ₹100, trading at ₹1,17,700. The new rates are uniform across nearly all areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, providing both sellers and buyers with uniform pricing.

The past week has seen a sharp decline in gold prices. Both traders and market watchers have been taken aback by the sharp decline in the price of 24-carat gold, which has dropped by as much as ₹3,490 per 10 grammes. Economists attribute the decline to a number of factors, including shifting expectations for interest rates in major economies, dollar volatility, and global economic uncertainties.

The regular decline in prices is evoking a mixed response. While potential wedding and big-bang buyers are welcoming this as a chance to shop, investors are keeping their fingers crossed, looking for stability. Experts recommend watching global signals closely as the market continues to be volatile. If this trend continues, it can have a further impact on market mood and investor sentiment in the coming days.