Gold Rate Today, October 16: Prices Steady Across Major Indian Cities

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Thursday, October 16, continuing the stability seen in the previous session. After reaching historic highs earlier this month, driven by global uncertainties and festive season demand, the yellow metal held firm across all purity levels.

The steady trend reflects a balance between strong domestic festive buying and global economic factors influencing safe-haven investments like gold.

Current Gold Prices in India (October 16, 2025)

24-Carat Gold (Pure Gold): ₹12,944 per gram

22-Carat Gold: ₹11,865 per gram

18-Carat Gold: ₹9,708 per gram

Carat-Wise Gold Rates (Approximate Values)

24K (10 grams) – ₹1,29,440

22K (10 grams) – ₹1,18,650

18K (10 grams) – ₹97,080

24K (100 grams) – ₹12,94,400

22K (100 grams) – ₹11,86,500

Gold Price in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram, 24K)

Mumbai: ₹12,944

Delhi: ₹12,959

Chennai: ₹12,982

Hyderabad: ₹12,944

Bangalore: ₹12,944

Gold prices in these cities showed no change compared to yesterday, maintaining stability amid continued festive demand and global market watchfulness.

The 24-carat gold, known for its purity, remains the preferred choice for investments, while 22-carat and 18-carat varieties continue to dominate jewellery markets.

As India heads deeper into the festive season, experts expect gold prices to stay firm due to high consumer demand and international market cues.