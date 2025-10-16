Gold Rate Today, October 16: Prices Steady Across Major Indian Cities
Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Thursday, October 16, continuing the stability seen in the previous session. After reaching historic highs earlier this month, driven by global uncertainties and festive season demand, the yellow metal held firm across all purity levels.
The steady trend reflects a balance between strong domestic festive buying and global economic factors influencing safe-haven investments like gold.
Current Gold Prices in India (October 16, 2025)
- 24-Carat Gold (Pure Gold): ₹12,944 per gram
- 22-Carat Gold: ₹11,865 per gram
- 18-Carat Gold: ₹9,708 per gram
- Carat-Wise Gold Rates (Approximate Values)
- 24K (10 grams) – ₹1,29,440
- 22K (10 grams) – ₹1,18,650
- 18K (10 grams) – ₹97,080
- 24K (100 grams) – ₹12,94,400
- 22K (100 grams) – ₹11,86,500
Gold Price in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram, 24K)
- Mumbai: ₹12,944
- Delhi: ₹12,959
- Chennai: ₹12,982
- Hyderabad: ₹12,944
- Bangalore: ₹12,944
Gold prices in these cities showed no change compared to yesterday, maintaining stability amid continued festive demand and global market watchfulness.
The 24-carat gold, known for its purity, remains the preferred choice for investments, while 22-carat and 18-carat varieties continue to dominate jewellery markets.
As India heads deeper into the festive season, experts expect gold prices to stay firm due to high consumer demand and international market cues.