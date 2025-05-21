Gold Rate Today May 21: Gold Prices Rise by Rs 2400 After Steady Drop

Gold prices saw a significant rise today, with both 24-carat and 22-carat gold becoming more expensive in Hyderabad and other parts of the Telugu states. Silver rates also increased sharply.

In Hyderabad, the price of 24-carat gold went up by ₹2,400 per 10 grams, bringing the new rate to ₹97,420. Similarly, 22-carat gold rose by ₹2,200 per 10 grams, reaching ₹89,300.

Silver prices also saw a big jump, increasing by ₹3,000 per kilogram, now costing ₹1,11,000 per kg.

Current Gold Rates in Hyderabad (May 21, 2025)

24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹97,420

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹89,300

Silver Price

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,11,000

These rates are nearly the same in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The increase in gold prices can be attributed to several factors. Global market changes, including fluctuations in interest rates by central banks, influence gold prices. Additionally, when the Indian rupee weakens against the dollar, it makes gold more expensive. Seasonal demand during festivals and weddings also contributes to rising prices, as people tend to buy more gold during these times. Furthermore, when central banks purchase more gold to strengthen their reserves, it drives up demand and, consequently, the price.