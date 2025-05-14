Gold Rate Today May 14: Gold Prices Fall Again

Gold prices have dropped once again today, offering some relief to buyers. In Hyderabad’s bullion market, the price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹540, bringing the cost of 10 grams down to ₹96,060. Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold also declined by ₹500, now priced at ₹88,050 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable. The cost of 1 kilogram of silver continues to stay unchanged at ₹1,09,000. These rates are consistent across both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Today’s Gold & Silver Rates in Hyderabad (May 14, 2025)

24K Gold (10 grams): ₹96,060

22K Gold (10 grams): ₹88,050

Silver (1 kg): ₹1,09,000

The fall in gold prices is largely due to easing global tensions and improving economic conditions. One major factor is the reduction in geopolitical uncertainty following the India-Pakistan ceasefire, which has brought a sense of stability in the region.

In addition, the end of the U.S.-China tariff war has created a more stable international trade environment. These positive developments have reduced the global demand for gold as a "safe-haven" investment. When global tensions ease, investors tend to shift their money from gold to other higher-return assets, causing gold prices to fall.

Experts believe that if these conditions remain stable, gold prices may continue to stay low in the coming days. Buyers and investors are advised to monitor market updates regularly before making any purchase decisions.

With gold prices falling once again, this could be a good opportunity for those planning to invest or buy jewellery. However, since market trends can change quickly, staying informed remains essential.