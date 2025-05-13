Gold Rate Today May 13: Prices Drop Sharply for Second Day

Gold prices have dropped significantly for the second day in a row, bringing some relief to buyers and investors. On Tuesday, the price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹1,260 per 10 grams, now standing at ₹95,620. Similarly, 22-carat gold saw a drop of ₹1,150, now priced at ₹87,650 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains steady, with 1 kilogram of silver now trading at ₹1,09,000.

These prices are mostly the same across both Telugu states — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Current Gold Prices in Hyderabad (May 13, 2025)

Gold (10 grams):

24 Carat: ₹95,620

22 Carat: ₹87,650

Silver (1 Kg):

₹1,09,000

The sharp decline in gold prices is being attributed to improving global conditions. A ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has reduced geopolitical tensions in the region. Additionally, the recent resolution of trade disputes between the United States and China, which ends their long-standing tariff war, has boosted market confidence. As global uncertainties ease, investors are moving away from safe-haven assets like gold, resulting in a drop in both demand and prices.