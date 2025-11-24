Gold Prices Today, Nov 24: Check Latest Rates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Other Cities

Gold and Silver Prices Today, November 24: As of 7 AM on November 24, 2025, gold prices in India recorded a slight decline, continuing the subtle downward trend observed over the past few days. The rate of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold dropped by ₹1 per gram, reflecting minor fluctuations driven by global market cues, currency movements, and investor sentiment. Despite the dip, gold remains one of the most trusted investment options for Indian households, especially with the wedding and festive season keeping demand steady.

Today’s Gold Rates in India (November 24, 2025, 7 AM)

24K Gold (999 purity)

Price per gram: ₹12,583

Price yesterday: ₹12,584

Change: -₹1

8 grams: ₹1,00,664

10 grams: ₹1,25,830

100 grams: ₹12,58,300

22K Gold

Price per gram: ₹11,534

Price yesterday: ₹11,535

Change: -₹1

8 grams: ₹92,272

10 grams: ₹1,15,340

100 grams: ₹11,53,400

18K Gold

Price per gram: ₹9,437

Price yesterday: ₹9,438

Change: -₹1

8 grams: ₹75,496

10 grams: ₹94,370

100 grams: ₹9,43,700

Note: These rates do not include GST, TCS, or additional levies. Check with local jewellers for final billing prices.

Gold Rates Today in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

24K Gold

Chennai: ₹12,687

Mumbai: ₹12,583

Delhi: ₹12,598

Kolkata: ₹12,583

Bangalore: ₹12,583

Hyderabad: ₹12,583

22K Gold

Chennai: ₹11,629

Mumbai: ₹11,534

Delhi: ₹11,549

Kolkata: ₹11,534

Bangalore: ₹11,534

Hyderabad: ₹11,534

18K Gold

Chennai: ₹9,699

Mumbai: ₹9,437

Delhi: ₹9,452

Kolkata: ₹9,437

Bangalore: ₹9,437

Hyderabad: ₹9,437

Gold as an Investment

Gold continues to act as a reliable hedge against inflation and market instability. With investor interest rising and demand remaining strong, platforms like Goodreturns provide daily price updates sourced from trusted jewellers across India.

Disclaimer: The gold prices mentioned in this article are indicative and sourced from reputed jewellers across India. These rates may vary slightly based on location, jeweller, market fluctuations, and additional charges such as GST, TCS, making charges, and other levies. Readers are advised to verify the exact and final gold rates with their local jeweller before making any purchase or investment decisions.