Gold Prices Today, Nov 24: Check Latest Rates in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Other Cities
Gold and Silver Prices Today, November 24: As of 7 AM on November 24, 2025, gold prices in India recorded a slight decline, continuing the subtle downward trend observed over the past few days. The rate of 24K, 22K, and 18K gold dropped by ₹1 per gram, reflecting minor fluctuations driven by global market cues, currency movements, and investor sentiment. Despite the dip, gold remains one of the most trusted investment options for Indian households, especially with the wedding and festive season keeping demand steady.
Today’s Gold Rates in India (November 24, 2025, 7 AM)
24K Gold (999 purity)
- Price per gram: ₹12,583
- Price yesterday: ₹12,584
- Change: -₹1
- 8 grams: ₹1,00,664
- 10 grams: ₹1,25,830
- 100 grams: ₹12,58,300
22K Gold
- Price per gram: ₹11,534
- Price yesterday: ₹11,535
- Change: -₹1
- 8 grams: ₹92,272
- 10 grams: ₹1,15,340
- 100 grams: ₹11,53,400
18K Gold
- Price per gram: ₹9,437
- Price yesterday: ₹9,438
- Change: -₹1
- 8 grams: ₹75,496
- 10 grams: ₹94,370
- 100 grams: ₹9,43,700
Note: These rates do not include GST, TCS, or additional levies. Check with local jewellers for final billing prices.
Gold Rates Today in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
24K Gold
- Chennai: ₹12,687
- Mumbai: ₹12,583
- Delhi: ₹12,598
- Kolkata: ₹12,583
- Bangalore: ₹12,583
- Hyderabad: ₹12,583
22K Gold
- Chennai: ₹11,629
- Mumbai: ₹11,534
- Delhi: ₹11,549
- Kolkata: ₹11,534
- Bangalore: ₹11,534
- Hyderabad: ₹11,534
- 18K Gold
- Chennai: ₹9,699
- Mumbai: ₹9,437
- Delhi: ₹9,452
- Kolkata: ₹9,437
- Bangalore: ₹9,437
- Hyderabad: ₹9,437
Gold as an Investment
Gold continues to act as a reliable hedge against inflation and market instability. With investor interest rising and demand remaining strong, platforms like Goodreturns provide daily price updates sourced from trusted jewellers across India.
Disclaimer: The gold prices mentioned in this article are indicative and sourced from reputed jewellers across India. These rates may vary slightly based on location, jeweller, market fluctuations, and additional charges such as GST, TCS, making charges, and other levies. Readers are advised to verify the exact and final gold rates with their local jeweller before making any purchase or investment decisions.