Gold Prices Steady, Silver Drops Below ₹2.8 Lakh Today on February 7, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Feb 07, 2026, 10:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India remained volatile on February 7, 2026, tracking global market signals, currency movements, and domestic demand trends. With precious metals continuing to act as safe-haven assets, investors and buyers are closely monitoring daily price changes.

Gold Rates Today in India - February 7, 2026:

On Saturday, gold prices recorded a mild uptick. 24-carat gold is selling at ₹15,235 per gram, while 22-carat gold is available at ₹13,965 per gram. Rising global inflation concerns and steady jewellery demand have supported prices despite short-term volatility.

Gold rates differ slightly across cities due to factors such as transportation costs, local levies, and jeweller margins.

Gold Prices Today – City-wise (10 grams)

Chennai

  • 24K: ₹1,55,450
  • 22K: ₹1,42,490
  • 18K: ₹1,21,990

Mumbai

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Delhi

  • 24K: ₹1,53,850
  • 22K: ₹1,41,040
  • 18K: ₹1,15,420

Kolkata

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Bangalore

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Hyderabad

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Kerala

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Pune

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Ahmedabad

  • 24K: ₹1,53,750
  • 22K: ₹1,40,940
  • 18K: ₹1,15,320

Vadodara

  • 24K: ₹1,53,750
  • 22K: ₹1,40,940
  • 18K: ₹1,15,320

Jaipur

  • 24K: ₹1,53,850
  • 22K: ₹1,41,040
  • 18K: ₹1,15,420

Lucknow

  • 24K: ₹1,53,850
  • 22K: ₹1,41,040
  • 18K: ₹1,15,420

Coimbatore

  • 24K: ₹1,55,450
  • 22K: ₹1,42,490
  • 18K: ₹1,21,990

Madurai

  • 24K: ₹1,55,450
  • 22K: ₹1,42,490
  • 18K: ₹1,21,990

Vijayawada

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Patna

  • 24K: ₹1,53,750
  • 22K: ₹1,40,940
  • 18K: ₹1,15,320

Chandigarh

  • 24K: ₹1,53,850
  • 22K: ₹1,41,040
  • 18K: ₹1,15,420

Surat

  • 24K: ₹1,53,750
  • 22K: ₹1,40,940
  • 18K: ₹1,15,320

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Nashik

  • 24K: ₹1,53,730
  • 22K: ₹1,40,920
  • 18K: ₹1,15,300

Tirupati

  • 24K: ₹1,53,700
  • 22K: ₹1,40,890
  • 18K: ₹1,15,270

Silver Rates Today in India - February 7, 2026:

Silver prices remained under pressure, trading near ₹2,75,000 per kilogram. Sterling silver (925 purity) is slightly lower at ₹2,74,000 per kilogram. Industrial demand and global economic cues continue to dictate silver’s price trajectory.

Silver Prices Today – City-wise

Chennai

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Mumbai

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Delhi

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Kolkata

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Bangalore

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Hyderabad

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Kerala

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Pune

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Vadodara

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Ahmedabad

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Jaipur

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Lucknow

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Coimbatore

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Madurai

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Vijayawada

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Patna

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Nagpur

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Chandigarh

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Surat

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Visakhapatnam

  • 10 grams: ₹2,799
  • 100 grams: ₹27,990
  • 1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Nashik

  • 10 grams: ₹2,749
  • 100 grams: ₹27,490
  • 1 kg: ₹2,74,900

What Drives Daily Gold and Silver Price Movements?

Daily changes in gold and silver prices are influenced by international spot prices, currency exchange rates, inflation trends, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments. In India, seasonal demand during weddings and festivals further adds to price volatility.


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