Gold Prices Steady, Silver Drops Below ₹2.8 Lakh Today on February 7, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India remained volatile on February 7, 2026, tracking global market signals, currency movements, and domestic demand trends. With precious metals continuing to act as safe-haven assets, investors and buyers are closely monitoring daily price changes.

Gold Rates Today in India - February 7, 2026:

On Saturday, gold prices recorded a mild uptick. 24-carat gold is selling at ₹15,235 per gram, while 22-carat gold is available at ₹13,965 per gram. Rising global inflation concerns and steady jewellery demand have supported prices despite short-term volatility.

Gold rates differ slightly across cities due to factors such as transportation costs, local levies, and jeweller margins.

Gold Prices Today – City-wise (10 grams)

Chennai

24K: ₹1,55,450

22K: ₹1,42,490

18K: ₹1,21,990

Mumbai

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Delhi

24K: ₹1,53,850

22K: ₹1,41,040

18K: ₹1,15,420

Kolkata

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Bangalore

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Hyderabad

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Kerala

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Pune

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Ahmedabad

24K: ₹1,53,750

22K: ₹1,40,940

18K: ₹1,15,320

Vadodara

24K: ₹1,53,750

22K: ₹1,40,940

18K: ₹1,15,320

Jaipur

24K: ₹1,53,850

22K: ₹1,41,040

18K: ₹1,15,420

Lucknow

24K: ₹1,53,850

22K: ₹1,41,040

18K: ₹1,15,420

Coimbatore

24K: ₹1,55,450

22K: ₹1,42,490

18K: ₹1,21,990

Madurai

24K: ₹1,55,450

22K: ₹1,42,490

18K: ₹1,21,990

Vijayawada

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Patna

24K: ₹1,53,750

22K: ₹1,40,940

18K: ₹1,15,320

Chandigarh

24K: ₹1,53,850

22K: ₹1,41,040

18K: ₹1,15,420

Surat

24K: ₹1,53,750

22K: ₹1,40,940

18K: ₹1,15,320

Visakhapatnam

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Nashik

24K: ₹1,53,730

22K: ₹1,40,920

18K: ₹1,15,300

Tirupati

24K: ₹1,53,700

22K: ₹1,40,890

18K: ₹1,15,270

Silver Rates Today in India - February 7, 2026:

Silver prices remained under pressure, trading near ₹2,75,000 per kilogram. Sterling silver (925 purity) is slightly lower at ₹2,74,000 per kilogram. Industrial demand and global economic cues continue to dictate silver’s price trajectory.

Silver Prices Today – City-wise

Chennai

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Mumbai

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Delhi

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Kolkata

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Bangalore

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Hyderabad

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Kerala

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Pune

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Vadodara

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Ahmedabad

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Jaipur

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Lucknow

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Coimbatore

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Madurai

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Vijayawada

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Patna

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Nagpur

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Chandigarh

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Surat

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

Visakhapatnam

10 grams: ₹2,799

100 grams: ₹27,990

1 kg: ₹2,79,900

Nashik

10 grams: ₹2,749

100 grams: ₹27,490

1 kg: ₹2,74,900

What Drives Daily Gold and Silver Price Movements?

Daily changes in gold and silver prices are influenced by international spot prices, currency exchange rates, inflation trends, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments. In India, seasonal demand during weddings and festivals further adds to price volatility.