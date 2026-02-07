Gold Prices Steady, Silver Drops Below ₹2.8 Lakh Today on February 7, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India remained volatile on February 7, 2026, tracking global market signals, currency movements, and domestic demand trends. With precious metals continuing to act as safe-haven assets, investors and buyers are closely monitoring daily price changes.
Gold Rates Today in India - February 7, 2026:
On Saturday, gold prices recorded a mild uptick. 24-carat gold is selling at ₹15,235 per gram, while 22-carat gold is available at ₹13,965 per gram. Rising global inflation concerns and steady jewellery demand have supported prices despite short-term volatility.
Gold rates differ slightly across cities due to factors such as transportation costs, local levies, and jeweller margins.
Gold Prices Today – City-wise (10 grams)
Chennai
- 24K: ₹1,55,450
- 22K: ₹1,42,490
- 18K: ₹1,21,990
Mumbai
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Delhi
- 24K: ₹1,53,850
- 22K: ₹1,41,040
- 18K: ₹1,15,420
Kolkata
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Bangalore
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Hyderabad
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Kerala
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Pune
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Ahmedabad
- 24K: ₹1,53,750
- 22K: ₹1,40,940
- 18K: ₹1,15,320
Vadodara
- 24K: ₹1,53,750
- 22K: ₹1,40,940
- 18K: ₹1,15,320
Jaipur
- 24K: ₹1,53,850
- 22K: ₹1,41,040
- 18K: ₹1,15,420
Lucknow
- 24K: ₹1,53,850
- 22K: ₹1,41,040
- 18K: ₹1,15,420
Coimbatore
- 24K: ₹1,55,450
- 22K: ₹1,42,490
- 18K: ₹1,21,990
Madurai
- 24K: ₹1,55,450
- 22K: ₹1,42,490
- 18K: ₹1,21,990
Vijayawada
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Patna
- 24K: ₹1,53,750
- 22K: ₹1,40,940
- 18K: ₹1,15,320
Chandigarh
- 24K: ₹1,53,850
- 22K: ₹1,41,040
- 18K: ₹1,15,420
Surat
- 24K: ₹1,53,750
- 22K: ₹1,40,940
- 18K: ₹1,15,320
Visakhapatnam
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Nashik
- 24K: ₹1,53,730
- 22K: ₹1,40,920
- 18K: ₹1,15,300
Tirupati
- 24K: ₹1,53,700
- 22K: ₹1,40,890
- 18K: ₹1,15,270
Silver Rates Today in India - February 7, 2026:
Silver prices remained under pressure, trading near ₹2,75,000 per kilogram. Sterling silver (925 purity) is slightly lower at ₹2,74,000 per kilogram. Industrial demand and global economic cues continue to dictate silver’s price trajectory.
Silver Prices Today – City-wise
Chennai
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Mumbai
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Delhi
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Kolkata
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Bangalore
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Hyderabad
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Kerala
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Pune
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Vadodara
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Ahmedabad
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Jaipur
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Lucknow
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Coimbatore
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Madurai
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Vijayawada
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Patna
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Nagpur
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Chandigarh
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Surat
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
Visakhapatnam
- 10 grams: ₹2,799
- 100 grams: ₹27,990
- 1 kg: ₹2,79,900
Nashik
- 10 grams: ₹2,749
- 100 grams: ₹27,490
- 1 kg: ₹2,74,900
What Drives Daily Gold and Silver Price Movements?
Daily changes in gold and silver prices are influenced by international spot prices, currency exchange rates, inflation trends, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments. In India, seasonal demand during weddings and festivals further adds to price volatility.