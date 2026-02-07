US–India Trade Deal: These Goods to Become Cheaper

A new trade understanding is expected to bring relief to consumers and businesses as India moves toward lowering import duties on a wide range of products coming from the United States. As part of the agreement, tariffs on several categories will be reduced, while select items may enter the country without any import duty at all.

This change is likely to make American industrial goods more affordable in the domestic market. Agricultural and animal feed products such as dried distillers grains and red sorghum are also expected to see a drop in prices, benefiting livestock and poultry sectors that rely heavily on these imports.

The agreement is also set to impact the food and beverage segment. Tree nuts like almonds and pistachios, along with fresh and processed fruits imported from the US, may become cheaper for consumers. Edible oils, especially soybean oil, are included in the list of products likely to see price corrections.

In addition, alcoholic beverages such as wine and popular spirits including whisky, vodka, and rum could become more accessible as lower duties reduce overall import costs. Industry experts believe this move may increase market competition while offering consumers more choices at competitive prices.

Overall, the proposed tariff reductions under the trade deal are expected to strengthen bilateral trade ties, support domestic industries dependent on imported raw materials, and ease price pressures on several commonly used products.

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