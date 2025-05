Gold Prices on May 16: Check Today’s Rates Across Major Indian Cities

Gold has been a dependable inflation hedge for a long time, and its value as an investment asset has only increased with time. For Indian investors, gold still has a unique place in their portfolios, whether for financial, cultural, or personal reasons.

As of today, the gold price in India stands at:

₹9,513 per gram for 24 Karat gold

₹8,720 per gram for 22 Karat gold

₹7,135 per gram for 18 Karat gold

Here's a city-wise breakdown of today's gold rates across major Indian metros:

Gold Price in Delhi Today

18 Karat Gold: ₹7,147 per gram

22 Karat Gold: ₹8,735 per gram

24 Karat Gold: ₹9,528 per gram

Gold Price in Mumbai Today

18 Karat Gold: ₹7,135 per gram

22 Karat Gold: ₹8,720 per gram

24 Karat Gold: ₹9,513 per gram

Gold Price in Bangalore Today

18 Karat Gold: ₹7,135 per gram

22 Karat Gold: ₹8,720 per gram

24 Karat Gold: ₹9,513 per gram

Gold Price in Chennai Today

18 Karat Gold: ₹7,185 per gram

22 Karat Gold: ₹8,720 per gram

24 Karat Gold: ₹9,513 per gram

Gold Price in Hyderabad Today

18 Karat Gold: ₹7,135 per gram

22 Karat Gold: ₹8,720 per gram

24 Karat Gold: ₹9,513 per gram

Note: Gold prices are subject to change based on global market trends, currency fluctuations, and local demand. Investors and buyers are advised to check real-time rates with their local jewellers before making a purchase.