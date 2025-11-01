Gold Prices Continue to Cool Off: Check Rates in Major Indian Cities Today

Gold prices continued to ease in India, as 10 grams of 24-carat yellow metal stood at Rs 1,23,000 on November 1, 2025 – down from Rs 1,23,280 on October 31.

Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold was recorded at Rs 1,12,750 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline of Rs 250 from the previous day’s Rs 1,13,000.

After touching record highs around Diwali on October 20–21, gold prices have steadily cooled as global and domestic markets witnessed profit-booking.

On Diwali day, 24-carat gold hovered near ₹1,28,000 per 10 grams amid strong festive demand and safe-haven buying. By October 25, prices had slipped to about ₹1,25,600 following a sharp fall in international bullion rates.

Analysts attribute the decline to easing geopolitical tensions and a firmer U.S. dollar, which dented gold’s appeal as a hedge.

Global spot gold, which briefly topped $4,300 an ounce, has fallen over 5% since Diwali, trading at $4,003.49 per ounce on November 1.

24k Gold Price in Major Cities