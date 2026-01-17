Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, January 17, 2026: Check Rates in Major Cities

On January 17, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continue to be shaped by global market trends, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture and the economy, especially during festivals, weddings, and as long-term investment options. Below is a detailed look at today’s gold and silver rates across major Indian cities.

Gold Prices in India on January 17, 2026

Gold prices in India have seen a slight uptick today, supported by strong global demand and ongoing inflationary concerns. As of now, 24-carat gold (999 purity) is priced at ₹13,621 per gram, while 22-carat gold, commonly used for jewellery, is trading at ₹12,486 per gram.

Gold rates in India are influenced by several factors, including international bullion prices, the strength of the US dollar, and local jewellery demand, particularly during the festive season. These elements often lead to day-to-day price fluctuations for consumers.

City-wise Gold Prices

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹13,636 per gram

22K Gold: ₹12,501 per gram

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹13,621 per gram

22K Gold: ₹12,486 per gram

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹13,621 per gram

22K Gold: ₹12,486 per gram

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹13,725 per gram

22K Gold: ₹12,581 per gram

Silver Prices in India on January 17, 2026

Silver prices in India are currently trading at around ₹2,42,100 per kilogram, while Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced slightly lower at ₹2,42,000 per kilogram. Though more affordable than gold, silver remains a popular choice for both investment and jewellery, especially in regions where silver ornaments are traditionally preferred.

Silver prices are largely driven by global market movements and industrial demand, which plays a crucial role in determining price trends.

City-wise Silver Prices (Silver 999)

Delhi: ₹2,421 per 10 grams

Mumbai: ₹2,421 per 10 grams

Kolkata: ₹2,421 per 10 grams

Chennai: ₹2,601 per 10 grams

With ongoing global uncertainties and festive demand in India, both gold and silver prices are expected to remain volatile in the coming days.