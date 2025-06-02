Filing ITR 2024-25? 7 Common Errors Taxpayers Must Avoid

Taxpayers have received a bonus at the onset of the tax-filing season, and that is a 45-day extension for filing returns, and the ITR deadline is now set as September 15, 2025. Missing the given deadline can lead to a fine of up to Rs.5000, and it depends on how late you file the ITR.

The extension deadline is being welcomed by many, and even with the extended date, there is a high chance of you ending up making errors while filing the returns. The errors that can be made range from a wide list starting from picking the wrong ITR forms, misreporting or not reporting income, and not reconciling income and taxes to making mistakes in HRA claims or while changing jobs.

Let's examine some of the common mistakes people make when filing their ITR this year.

Not pre-validating your bank account

We hereby inform taxpayers to pre-validate their bank accounts, as failure to do so could delay their refunds and cause further complications.

Choosing the Wrong ITR Form

Picking and filing the wrong ITR form will delay processing and will sometimes lead to the rejection of your income tax return.

Forgetting to Report All Income

Report all income, including rent, dividends, capital gains, and FD interest, to prevent future tax notices or penalties.

Skipping Form 26AS & AIS

Always match your ITR with Form 26AS and AIS before filing to avoid mismatches and refund delays.

Claiming Fake Deductions

Filing fake rent receipts for HRA or false deduction claims may lead to penalties and legal action.

Skipping ITR Verification

One must always verify the ITR and should not make the mistake of just filing and leaving it. If you leave it without verification, your return will be considered invalid.

Missing the ITR Deadline

Remember, the extended deadline to file ITR is September 15, 2025.