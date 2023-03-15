Borzo partners with Zecat to electrify its delivery fleet



● Partnership targets to combine electric mobility and last-mile deliveries

● Welcoming the new-age delivery fleet by Borzo

Borzo (erstwhile WeFast), a global intracity- courier/delivery service, has partnered with Zecat (Zero Carbon Transportation) to facilitate and fulfil its Last-mile deliveries using Electric Vehicles. The partnership will enable Borzo to convert its 10%Delhi-NCR fleet to electric vehicles in the next 2 months.

Marking a beginning to its EV plans with this partnership, Borzo has deployed the first batch of electric vehicles fleet in Delhi and plans to grow the EV fleet size by 4x in the next few months. The company also plans to expand its EV fleet operations into other metro cities across the country with a vision to convert 20% of its last-mile fleet force to EVs, by year end. The new set of EVs will ensure efficient, reliable and environment-friendly hyper-local deliveries.Currently, Borzo has more than 50,000 active courier partners in its delivery force.

Periodically, Zecat will lease more EV 2-wheelers to Borzo who in turn will sub-lease to its delivery riders. This strategic partnership will enable Borzo to slowly transition towards electric mobility. With the uplifting vision to build a safer and better environment, both companies are taking a step to make it a success.

Speaking on this strategic partnership, Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo, India said “In India, the Last-mile delivery segment is growing exponentially and we foresee a great potential in cost-effective and eco-friendly deliveries. Hence, Borzo India is taking significantstrides towards introducing a fleet of Electric Vehicles (EVs). We are thrilled to partner with Zecat to launch our fleet of Electric Vehicles for our delivery services, which is a significant milestone in our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting a greener environment. Our new EV fleet is not only eco-friendly, but also technologically advanced to ensure efficient, reliable, and fast deliveries. We look forward to expanding our EV operations to other metro cities in India and converting 20% of our last-mile fleet to EVs by year end.”

Amit Gupta, CFO Zecat said, "Borzo is a leading company in commercial last-mile transportation, and we are happy to team up with them to help them transition to electric vehicles. At Zecat, we are creating a seamless electric vehicle ecosystem for all EV users. Zecat is targeting to deploy 5000 electric vehicles by year end"