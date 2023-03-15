Debut Hero Asif Khan Stuns with his performance In Nede Vidudala

Asif is a big fan of “Victory Venkatesh” from childhood but after watching Mahesh babu movie “Pokiri” he made his mind that even he wants to become a big hero like Mahesh babu. Asif khan is born and brought from “Chinnamandem” a small village in Kadapa district and currently his family settled in “Madanapalle”. Since his childhood he is big movie lover. Even though there are four engineering colleges in his native place Madanapalle, he went to Hyderabad to do his engineering so that he can be able to continue his trails of becoming an actor. But nothing worked in his favor. Then he moved to USA to do his Masters degree and in parallel he joined Acting school in Washington DC in order to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor.

Asif debuted with the recently released Nede Vidudala movie as a Hero. Regardless of his first film as a Hero he has stunned everyone with his looks and acting skills. He made a strong mark with this film. Couple of Producers and directors has already started approaching Asif khan with the movie offers. His second film "919" which is under post production is getting ready for direct OTT release and the film is directed and Produced by NRI lady “Sandy Sai”. Now, Asif has made Hyderabad as his permanent location and actively participating in the story discussions of his third film and also for future films. Asif has amazing looks, personality and importantly he is professionally trained in acting, dance and fights. With his amazingly talented skills Asif khan is sure to reach greater heights in his filmy career and become a big hero!!