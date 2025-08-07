August 9: Stock Market Holiday for Raksha Bandhan or Not

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Saturday, August 9, 2025. Although it's a major Hindu festival, it does not feature on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) list of trading holidays for the year.

However, since August 9 falls on a Saturday, both the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed, as Indian stock markets operate only from Monday to Friday.

Stock Market Holidays in August 2025

According to the official NSE holiday calendar, the markets will be shut on two weekdays in August:

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Also a public holiday in Maharashtra)

Full List of Remaining NSE Holidays in 2025

After August, the upcoming scheduled trading holidays for the rest of the year include:

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Special Muhurat Trading session to be conducted)

October 22 – Balipratipada

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

Note: The exchange may revise the holiday list or alter trading hours at its discretion.

NSE Equity Segment Trading Hours

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 AM – 9:08 AM (random closure in the last minute)

Regular Trading: 9:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Closing Session: 3:40 PM – 4:00 PM

Block Deal Window:

Morning: 8:45 AM – 9:00 AM

Afternoon: 2:05 PM – 2:20 PM

In conclusion, while Raksha Bandhan is not a trading holiday, markets will still be closed on August 9, 2025, as it is a Saturday.