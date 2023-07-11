'Bus that hit car on Delhi-Meerut Expressway involved in 18 instances of traffic violations'

Ghaziabad, July 11 (IANS) The accident that took place on Tuesday on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway when a bus moving on the wrong side of the carriageway collided with a car has once again drawn attention towards the issue of violation of traffic rules.

Six persons were killed when the school bus collided with a car on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

Traffic police ADCP Ramanand Kushwaha said that the bus driver was coming from the wrong direction after filling CNG in Delhi near Ghazipur.

The bus that belongs to an operator 'Choudhary Tour and Travels Pvt Ltd' has been issued at least 18 challans between 2018 and 2023 over violations.

"The driver of the bus has been apprehended. The mistake was of the bus driver who was coming from the wrong direction," he added.

There were 8 persons in the car. They were coming from Meerut. The car was on its way to Gurugram, said Kushwaha.

Questions are now being raised on why no action was taken earlier even as the bus has been involved in so many traffic violations.

The Ghaziabad Police said that the bus bearing registration number UP 16 CT 7835 is registered with Choudhary Tour and Travels Private Limited.

The bus earlier used to transport students of Noida's Vishwa Bharati Public School. It had violated rules even while carrying school students.

Currently, the bus is in service with a firm in Sector 67 in Noida.

