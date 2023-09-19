Bus falls into canal in Punjab; five killed, two missing

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (IANS) Five passengers were killed and 10 others injured when a private bus lost control and fell into the Sirhind feeder canal on the Muktsar-Kotkapura highway while crossing a bridge in Punjab's Muktsar on Tuesday, police said.

Two people were reportedly missing.

The bus with 40 people on board was the way from Muktsar to Kotkapura when it fell into the canal. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

"The condition of the bridge was bad," an eyewitness told the media.

The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Muktsar.

