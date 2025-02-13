Bureaucratic reshuffle: Bihar govt transfers 12 IAS officers

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) The Bihar government, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, transferred 12 IAS officers on Wednesday.

Some of the officers were also assigned additional charges of various departments.

The General Administration Department has issued a notification regarding these transfers and posting on Wednesday.

Among them, Udayan Mishra, the Director of Science, Technology, and Technical Education, has been promoted to Special Secretary of the Tourism department with additional charge as Tourism Director.

Pawan Kumar Sinha, a Land Settlement Officer of the Jamui district, was transferred to the Additional Secretary of the Water Resources Department.

Shyam Bihari Meena, the Director of Planning and Training, has resigned from the post of Director of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department.

Rajesh Kumar, a Purnia District Settlement Officer, was also promoted to Additional Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Bihar government.

Abhay Jha, a 2017 batch IAS officer, previously served as a Managing Director at Bihar State Text Book Prakash Nigam Ltd. Now, he was transferred to the post of Joint Secretary of the Rural Works Department.

Yogesh Kumar Sagar, a 2017 batch IAS officer and the Managing Director of the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation, is a Director Social Welfare Department, with additional charge as the Joint Secretary Social Welfare Department.

Dinesh Kumar, the Bhagalpur Divisional Commissioner, was assigned an Additional Charge as Commissioner of the Munger Division.

Animesh Kumar Parashar, the Commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation, has been given an Additional Charge as Managing Director of Bihar Urban Infrastructure Corporation.

Ahmed Mahmood, an Additional Secretary of Science, Technology, and Technical Education, has been assigned as an Additional Charge as Director of Technical Education.

These transfers are part of the state government's administrative reshuffling, ensuring efficient governance and execution of developmental policies across different sectors.

Earlier on February 5, the Nitish Kumar government issued orders for the transfer and posting of seven IPS officers, including officers holding the ranks of Additional Director General (ADG) and Inspector General (IG).

The reshuffle also includes five new IPS officers and two women officers being appointed to key roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.