15-year-old girl jumps from apartment, ends life in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (IANS) A shocking incident of a 15-year-old girl ending her life after jumping off from the 20th floor of an apartment she was living in has been reported from Kadugodi police station limits in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Avantika Chourasia, a class 10 student.

According to the police, the family of the girl hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

The father of the deceased girl works as an engineer and the mother is a homemaker.

The deceased girl was studying at a private school and scored lesser marks in a test. As the annual exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, the girl was found spending time with her mobile phone.

After observing this, the girl's mother had taken objection to it and asked her not to spend time on her mobile phone and insisted that she should focus on reading instead.

Police suspect that enraged by this, the girl had jumped off from the 20th floor of the apartment and committed suicide.

Kadugodi police have rushed to the spot and are gathering information about the incident.

The official statements from the parents are yet to be recorded and more details regarding the case are yet to emerge.

The girl was studying at a CBSE school in Whitefield locality.

The preliminary probe revealed that the girl had taken the extreme step the moment after her mother rebuked her for not using her mobile during the examination time.

The police have registered a case of an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case.

On February 4, a 24-year-old postgraduate student of Bengaluru University was found dead in her hostel room at the Jnana Bharathi campus. The girl was studying in the third semester while pursuing an M.A. in Kannada and was a native of a village near H.D. Kote town.

A 19-year-old nursing student from Kerala allegedly died by suicide inside her hostel room in Ramanagara, the neighbouring district of Bengaluru on February 6.

The deceased, Anamika Vineeth, was a first-year BSc nursing student. The deceased girl's parents had alleged pressure from the college management.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.