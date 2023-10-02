Bullet-riddled body of Bambiha gang member found in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) The bullet-riddled body of gangster Deepak Maan, who had links with the Bambiha gang, was found in fields of Harsana Kalan village in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Monday.

He was reportedly killed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a gang war.

Maan, alias Maan Jaton, who was from Punjab's Faridkot district, was a close aide of Bambiha gang member Lucky Patial, who is operating the gang from Armenia.

History sheeter Maan has several cases registered against him including that of attempt to murder and dacoity in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi.

He had reportedly challenged his rival gang member Satinderjit Singh Brar, nicknamed Goldy Brar, claiming that he, along with his aides, had killed Brar’s cousin Gurlej in Chandigarh.

Punjab-origin Brar, the alleged mastermind in the killing of famed singer Sidhu Moosewala and an affiliate of the Bishnoi's gang, has claimed the responsibility of killing Maan.

