Bulgarian woman found unconscious in yoga ashram in Bihar's Munger, dies

Patna, July 31 (IANS) A 46-year-old woman from Bulgaria was found unconscious in a Yoga Ashram in Bihar’s Munger district, said officials on Monday, adding that she was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead..

The deceased was identified as Deniala Bogomilova, a native of Sofia city of Bulgaria, died on Sunday.

She had come to Munger a month ago for a Yoga course.

Sahajanand Saraswati, a Yoga Guru of the Ashram said, “The victim was healthy. She had no complications. She was found unconscious in her room. We took her to a nearby Sewayan hospital where doctors declared her dead.”

“We have informed the Kotwali police station, SP office and the DM office about the incident,” he said.

Sadar SDPO Rajesh Kumar said, “We have sent the dead body for the post mortem. It will be conducted by a panel of three expert doctors. We have also informed her relatives in Bulgaria, the external affairs ministry and Bulgarian embassy.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.