UP Budget directionless, cane growers left in lurch: Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for presenting a “directionless” Budget bereft of a road map for the development of the state and a document silent on fulfilling the ruling BJP’s manifesto promises.

The SP chief accused the “double engine" governments of the BJP in UP and at the Centre of committing a “double blunder” and leaving sugarcane growers frustrated despite their long wait for a hike in the procurement price.

Accusing UP's Budget 2025-26 of lacking “clarity”, Akhilesh Yadav said, “It’s a hollow Budget which is high on noise and gimmickry… but they call it the biggest Budget each time they present the figures.”

“The Budget bag is empty, offering nothing for the public who don’t even know that it has been presented,” he said, addressing media persons.

He said that the Budget has put even the ruling party’s ministers and legislators in a spot as they have nothing to present to the public and face their questions.

The SP chief said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is on its way out of power and called the latest Budget as its “second-last Budget”.

“Next year, they would present their last Budget and thereafter we all will work in the direction of forming the new government,” said Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the proposals in the Budget, alleging that these offer hollow promises to farmers and the UP government still appears to be struggling to keep its electoral assurance of providing MSP to farmers and free electricity for irrigation.

“Even after presenting nine Budgets, the UP government has not shared data on how much money has been paid to clear dues of sugarcane growers or shared details about the procurement of cane,” Akhilesh Yadav said, hitting out at the Yogi government’s poll promise of clearing dues of cane growers in 14 days.

He said that SP legislators have been in touch with frustrated sugarcane growers, especially in Saharanpur, and despite the cane farmers’ high expectations the “double engine” government has failed to raise the procurement price for their yield.

