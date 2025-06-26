BSF thwarts smuggling bid along India-B'desh border, seizes gold bars valued at Rs 2.31cr

Kolkata, June 26 (IANS) In a major anti-drugs operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border along West Bengal and seized gold bars and biscuits worth Rs 2.31 crore.

This is the second drug bust by the Central Armed Police Force in a span of two days.

The traffickers had hidden the gold bars in the bicycle tears, hoping to smuggle them across the border, but they couldn't escape the watchful eyes of the security forces.

The BSF personnel of South Bengal Frontier foiled the smuggling bid and recovered 20 gold biscuits during the operation.

However, the smuggler managed to escape by taking advantage of the opportunity.

The total weight of the seized gold was found to be 2.36 kg and the estimated market price stood at about Rs 2.31 crore.

The seizure was made at the Jeetpur border outpost area on Wednesday when a suspicious-appearing individual was seen crossing the border fencing on a bicycle.

During a routine security check, BSF personnel noticed an unusual bulge in the rear tire of the bicycle, which raised suspicion.

As the jawans began a thorough inspection of the tire, the smuggler suddenly abandoned the bicycle and fled towards the village.

Following the incident, BSF officials arrived at the scene and initiated a preliminary search operation. Upon further examination, 20 gold biscuits were recovered from inside the bicycle's rear tire.

Notably, a day ago, the BSF, in a similar operation, seized gold coins valued at Rs 2.43 crore, at the Laxmipur border outpost.

Acting on specific information, the vigilant troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended a smuggler on a motorcycle and recovered one gold bar and 16 gold biscuits, weighing 2.45 kg and having market value at around Rs 2.43 crore.

The recovered gold was handed over to the concerned authorities.

