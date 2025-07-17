BSF seizes 8.6 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border

Chandigarh, July 17 (IANS) In a remarkable success, Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Thursday recovered 8.6 kg of heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector.

The BSF Punjab Frontier said a thorough search of the suspected area by the BSF troops in the wee hours resulted in the recovery of 15 packets of suspected heroin of 8.6 kg.

The recovery was made from an agricultural field near the border village of Bhanewala in Ferozepur district.

Each narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with an iron hook and illuminating device attached.

"This notably successful operation reflects the BSF's relentless pursuit in securing the nation's borders and steadfast dedication of its vigilant troops to prevent any cross-border smuggling of narcotics by the notorious drug syndicate of Pakistan," said the border guarding force.

The BSF, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km-long varied, tough, and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, is guarding borders round the clock with unflinching dedication after braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and a spate of smuggling.

The BSF, as a border guarding force, not only protects the populace in bordering areas but ensures their well-being through various civic action programmes.

These encompass free medical camps, skill development training, coaching for Central Armed Police Forces and Army recruitment, sports tournaments, and cultural activities.

Additionally, the BSF makes concerted efforts to assist the needy residents in the bordering areas.

To create awareness on the menace of drugs among the youth and local populace of bordering areas, the BSF organises cycle rallies, awareness campaigns and walkathons.

In 2024, the BSF Punjab Frontier recovered 294 drones, a substantial increase from 107 drones in 2023.

Additionally, approximately 283 kg of heroin was seized, four Pakistani intruders were neutralised, and 161 Indian smugglers, along with 30 Pakistani nationals, were apprehended from the border.

