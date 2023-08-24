BSF, Punjab Police seize broken drone, 3.4 KG heroin in Ferozepur

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) A joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police foiled a heroin smuggling attempt using drone in Punjab's Ferozepur district.

Officials said that the forces recovered a broken drone and a packet containing 3.4 kg heroin.

A senior BSF officer said that a joint search operation was launched by the BSF, Army, and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Hazara Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district on Wednesday.

During the operation, the troops recovered a broken drone along with a packet of narcotics suspected to be heroin (weighing approximately 3.4 Kg), wrapped in a orange-coloured polythene.

