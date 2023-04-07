BSF jawan dies a week after wife's death

Shamli (UP), April 7 (IANS) A BSF jawan has been found dead under mysterious circumstances at his village in Hiranwada under Babri region of Shamli district.

A week ago, 40-year-old Dheeraj Kumar's wife had also died under mysterious circumstances.

Her family members alleged that Dheeraj and his relatives had forced her to commit suicide.

According to police, an FIR was lodged on April 1 against Dheeraj and his two relatives for "forcing the woman to commit suicide", and probe is on.

Elder brother of the jawan, Amit Sharma, said that his brother Dheeraj was posted in Gurugram and was on a month's leave.

He lived with his wife and two children in Nanauta city of Saharanpur district, but about a week ago his wife consumed poison and died.

Dheeraj went to the farm in the morning, and was later found unconscious. The family rushed him to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a police spokesman said that the matter was being investigated.

