BSF arrests Pakistani Ranger along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a major development along the India-Pakistan international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani Ranger for allegedly attempting to infiltrate into Indian territory near Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, sources said on Saturday.

The incident has triggered heightened security across the border as BSF intensifies surveillance and interrogation. According to highly placed sources in the security establishment, the Pakistani Ranger was spotted crossing the International Border (IB) under suspicious circumstances.

The alert BSF troops immediately reacted and detained him before he could proceed deeper into Indian soil. Preliminary reports suggest the individual was unarmed and did not resist arrest. The development comes against the backdrop of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

According to sources, the arrested ranger is currently under intense interrogation. While his identity and precise motive are yet to be confirmed, security agencies are treating the incident with utmost seriousness. Officials are not ruling out possibilities ranging from espionage to a deliberate probe into India's border defences by Pakistani forces.

BSF officials have neither disclosed the name of the individual nor the exact time of arrest, citing the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation. However, insiders confirm that the ranger was apprehended in the early hours and was immediately taken into custody for questioning.

Following the arrest, a high alert has been declared across the Shri Ganganagar sector. Additional forces have been deployed and patrolling has been intensified, particularly during night hours. Commanders on the ground have been asked to remain vigilant to prevent any further attempts of infiltration or hostile action from across the border.

This is not the first time that suspicious activities have been observed in the region. The border areas in Rajasthan, particularly in sectors like Shri Ganganagar and Bikaner, have witnessed increased attempts of narcotics smuggling, infiltration, and cross-border mischief in recent months.

The arrest comes at a time when bilateral relations between India and Pakistan remain tense. Amid regular ceasefire violations in other sectors and continued threats of drone-based smuggling, BSF has been operating under heightened alert conditions.

A senior officer from the security establishment said: “The arrest of a serving Pakistani Ranger is a significant breach. We are examining if this was an isolated case or part of a larger plan. Intelligence inputs are being correlated, and Pakistani communication intercepts are under review.”

Meanwhile, diplomatic channels are expected to be activated soon to take up the matter with Pakistani authorities. If proven to be a deliberate act of violation, it may lead to a formal protest by India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been briefed on the situation, and top-level monitoring is underway.

