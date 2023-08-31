Brutality on lawyers: Abstain-from-work letter issued for Sept 1

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) In view of the recent attacks on advocates by the police in Hapur and the daylight murder of a lawyer in a Ghaziabad court on Wednesday, the Co-ordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations of Delhi has issued a letter to the president/secretary of all district bar associations expressing support for the unanimous resolution taken on Thursday to abstain from work on September 1.

"The recent brutal attacks on advocates have sent shockwaves in the legal community. It is disheartening to witness such acts of violence against individuals who are dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and the rule of law," read the letter issued by Nitin Ahlawat, Chairman, and Jitender Solanki, Secretary General, of the Co-ordination Committee.

The letter said that these incidents not only threatens the safety and well-being of advocates, but also undermine the very essence of our legal system.

"We firmly believe that our decision to abstain from work on September 1 is a powerful statement in solidarity with our colleagues in Hapur and a call for justice," it added.

The letter said that it is their (advocates') duty to stand up against such egregious acts and demand accountability for those responsible.

"We demand an Advocates Protection Act and stern action against the culprits in a time-bound manner," it said.

The letter also asked all the members of the bar associations to participate in peaceful protests, awareness campaigns, or any other activities that can draw attention to this issue and support their fellow advocates in Hapur.

"Let us unite in our resolve to ensure that such incidents are thoroughly investigated, and the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly. By taking this collective action, we demonstrate our commitment to the legal profession's values of justice, integrity, and solidarity," the letter said.

"We are confident that our united voice will resonate across the legal community and beyond, prompting the necessary authorities to take immediate and decisive action. Let us use this day of abstention as an opportunity to make a difference and send a strong message.

"Together, we can make a significant impact and ensure a safer environment for advocates across the country," it concluded.

