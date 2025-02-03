Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga pay tribute to wildfire resilience with classic ‘California Dreamin’

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Singer Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga joined hands as they paid an emotional tribute to those affected by the devastating L.A. wildfires with a duet with the 1960s classic “California Dreamin'” at the Grammys 2025.

The two pop superstars had played up the nostalgia and camp when they previously paired up for one of 2024’s biggest hits, “DIe With a Smile,” they brought a more somber demeanor for their appearance at the Grammys, launching into the 1960s smash following a montage that documented the brutal devastation wrought by the early January fires, reports variety.com.

“All the leaves are brown … and the sky is gray” is likely to take on new meaning for Southern Californians as they remember Gaga and Mars’ reinterpretation of John Philips’ wintery anthem in the months and years to come.

It was one of two spotlight moments Gaga got during the telecast, albeit her only live performance; she subsequently had another big moment with a premiere of her new single and music video, “Abracadabra,” during a lengthy commercial break.

“Die With a Smile” had the two performers jointly up for two Grammys this year, for song of the year and best pop duo/group recording.

In other news, Lady Gaga debuted a new song during Sunday night’s Grammys ceremony, which was not in an official performance slot, but during a commercial break.

Using the spot to officially premiere a new single, the fast-tempo dance track “Abracadabra,” from her upcoming album, “Mayhem.”

The mid-Grammys unveiling of the song and its music video had been previously teased — although the actual song title had not — at the same time Gaga revealed last week that the “Mayhem” album would be coming out March 7.

Although the video premiere was not officially part of the Grammys show, Gaga referenced its positioning on the telecast by introducing it with a verbal preface: “The category is… dance or die.”

