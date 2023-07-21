BRS represents people’s front, says Kavitha

Hyderabad, July 21 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha said on Friday that her party represents neither the NDA nor the I.N.D.I.A alliance but the people’s front.

She remarked that both the Congress and the BJP are focusing only on ‘Election Policy’ while Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS envisions and accomplishes ‘People’s Policy’.

The BRS MLC was interacting with media and job aspirants during the Job Mela in Nizamabad. Kavitha, daughter of KCR - as Rao is popularly known, lashed out at Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, challenging him to prove his accusations against her or be ready to eat the humble pie as she will ensure that truth triumphs.

She said when people were suffering due to massive rains in the region, Dharmapuri was missing. This is not for the first time that he has been unavailable for the people of Nizamabad.

Responding to Dharmapuri’s recent remarks on the Centre’s financial contribution and support to flagship schemes of KCR government like Kaleshwaram Project, Rythu Bandhu Scheme, Aasara Pensions, KCR kits and many more, the former Nizamabad MP asked him to prove his claims.

Kavitha said that the MP had done nothing for Nizamabad except for weak and baseless statements. Reiterating that there is no competition for the BRS, she said that it is all set to sweep Nizamabad yet again.

While responding to questions on the Congress in Telangana, Kavitha said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s words and speeches are mere scripts written by local leaders. She said that the ‘anti-farmer’ agenda of the Congress was exposed with the remarks of its state chief A. Revanth Reddy on capping and limiting free electricity supply to the farmers of Telangana.

She reminded the Congress that today the person who chairs its Telangana unit the same person who repeatedly made inappropriate comments against former CM, late YSR and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. She wondered how the Congress viewed Revanth Reddy with this history as Satyawadi Harishchandra.

Kavitha inaugurated the Nizamabad IT HUB Job Mela on Friday, ahead of the inauguration of Nizamabad IT HUB on July 29.

