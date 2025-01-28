BRS leader lodges complaint against Telangana CM over Formula E car race

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former IPS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Formula-E car race case.

Praveen Kumar submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer, Narsingi Police Station, Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, requesting him to register a case against the Chief Minister.

The former IPS officer alleged that there was an offence of criminal breach of trust and causing substantial loss to the public exchequer committed by Chief Minister Reddy, who also holds the portfolio of Municipal Administration and Urban Development. He requested the police to register a case under relevant sections of BNS and investigate this "huge damage" to Telangana.

Praveen Kumar mentioned that he served the state of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the country in various capacities as District Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, and Additional DGP. He also worked as a war crimes investigator in the United Nations in Kosovo.

Referring to the case booked against BRS working president and former minister K. T. Rama Rao, he stated in his complaint that he was pained by the current "politics of vendetta" which is resulting in the "wastage" of tax money and the "conspiracies to undermine Telangana's future".

The complainant said that because of the "vengeful" approach of the Chief Minister, Telangana lost a historic opportunity of becoming the e-mobility capital of India, which would have brought revenue of thousands of crores of rupees and created thousands of jobs in the state.

By indulging in such an "irresponsible and vengeful" act, the Chief Minister caused a serious "breach" of trust which the people of Telangana reposed in him and caused a "huge loss" of crores of rupees of revenue to the state's exchequer.

"This is neither a policy failure, nor an act of mere coincidence, but could be a chilling outcome of a deeper conspiracy to deprive Telangana state of its glory on the global arena and indirectly favour other states," reads the complaint.

He claimed that Season 9 of the Formula-E Prix held in Hyderabad in February 2023 brought huge revenue to Telangana within a short period.

Nielsen Sports Analysis stated that Season 9 generated a revenue of approximately 83 million USD for the state. For various reasons, Ace Nxt Gen Private Limited (the sponsor which had signed a tripartite agreement with the state government and Formula E Operations (FEO) and agreed to conduct Season 9 to 12 showed no interest and did not respond to the notices of the FEO for payment of the fees for Season 10.

As the sponsor did not make the payment, the then BRS government paid money so that the state would not miss out on the opportunity to position Telangana as the e-mobility hub.

He explained in detail how KTR as the minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development cleared the file for payment of Rs 55 crore to FEO to conduct season 10 in Hyderabad.

The complainant alleged that after the Congress came to power, Chief Minister Reddy took a unilateral decision of cancelling the formula-E car race, causing a "loss of Rs 55 crore to the exchequer".

