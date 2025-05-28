BRS creating hurdles in providing jobs, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of hatching a political conspiracy to create hurdles in his government’s efforts to provide jobs to unemployed youth.

He said that the previous government of BRS had not even conducted Group 1 exams, and it is now creating hurdles by filing cases in the courts.

Addressing the Gurukula awards function in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he asked the youth to question the BRS leaders when they come to meet and expose their political conspiracy.

Revanth Reddy claimed that the ‘people's government’ filled 59,000 vacancies in the government departments in just one year. He stated that his government set a record for providing the highest number of jobs in the first year. The government also conducted Group 1 exams and released the results.

The Chief Minister lambasted the previous BRS government for introducing goat, sheep and fish distribution schemes for weaker sections while neglecting their education. “Why did the BRS not take any steps to encourage the weaker sections as stakeholders in the government by providing education? Isn’t it true that they played with the lives of the unemployed for 10 years without giving job notifications,” he asked.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to Dalits, tribals and weaker sections to give up their sense of inferiority. He said the government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools to create confidence among the underprivileged sections and compete with the world in studies.

The CM emphasised that students should work hard till 25 years to lead a happy life by getting good jobs. He warned the youth against diverting their attention, saying this could cause a big problem for their parents. “Never let such situations happen. Youth should excel with self-confidence, and not only your parents but also the state should be proud,” he said.

The CM explained that the government has appointed the first Dalit Vice Chancellor in the 100 years of Osmania University's history. The government also appointed Aakunuri Murali as the Chairman of the Education Commission and Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Assembly Speaker. All of them have been recognised because of their educational background and not their caste. The future of the country lies in the classrooms, and I sincerely wish you to excel in all fields, he stressed.

The Chief Minister recalled the yeoman services rendered by popular Telangana leader Suravaram Pratap Reddy. In recognition of the services of Telangana protagonist, the government named Telugu University after Pratap Reddy. The famous Women University was also named after ‘Veeranari’ Chakali Ilamma. Only those who strive hard for people will be remembered in history, he said.

He stated that the Congress is continuing the legacy of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

