BRS-BJP poster war ahead of PM’s Telangana visit

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) A poster war erupted between BRS and BJP in Hyderabad, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on Sunday.

While ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has put up posters questioning the Prime Minister over not fulfilling the promises made to Telangana during the last 10 years, BJP has hit back calling Chief Minister KCR as Telangana’s biggest MLAs buyer every five years.

The BRS supporters have pasted posters near Shamshabad Airport where the Prime Minister will be landing before heading to Mahabubnagar to launch various projects and address public meetings.

“Welcome Modi Ji, What happened to your promise of national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy project,” reads a banner.

‘Step motherly treatment,” says another poster. It also reads that Modi has no moral right to visit Mahabubnagar. It depicts national status for Polavaram and Upper Bhadra projects in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively with the same being denied to Palamuru-Rangareddy project.

Another poster highlights Prime Minister Modi's promises to Telangana. These include ITIR, textile park, defence corridor, Kazipet coach factory, Mission Bhagiratha funds, Bayyaram steel plant, turmeric board, medical colleges and IIM.

Through another poster, BRS said Modi has no right to visit Telangana after insulting the state.

The poster carries four different images of Modi speaking in Parliament on different occasions about Telangana formation.

The poster also refers to the Prime Minister’s quote, “Mother was killed to save the child”.

It also carried quotes from Modi’s speeches made in 2018, 2022 and 2023. The latest quote ‘Telangana kush nahi tha’ was from his remarks made on September 18, 2023.

Meanwhile, BJP has hit back at BRS by pasting posters targeting Chief Minister KCR. A poster termed him as Telangana’s biggest MLAs’ buyer every five years.

