1 cop, 2 terrorists killed in attack in Pakistan's Punjab

Islamabad, Oct 1 (IANS) At least one policeman and two terrorists were killed early Sunday morning during a terrorist attack at a checkpost in the Mianwali district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, the police chief said.

A group of 10-12 terrorists attacked a checkpost of the patrolling police in the Kundal Isa Khel area, Inspector General of Police of Punjab Usman Anwar told local media as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"Security guards present at the roof of the post responded quickly and repulsed the attack after a fierce exchange of fire," said the police chief, adding that a policeman lost his life while two terrorists were killed in the retaliation fire.

According to the police chief, the terrorists managed to escape from the site and entered a mountainous area of the neighbouring northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where police teams were chasing them.

