Broken ankles, hanging off a plane: Tom Cruise won't have it 'any other way' on 'Mission: Impossible' franchise

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise might have broken his bones, has got injured while doing justice to his part as Ethan Hunt in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise but, he won't have it any other way.

For nearly three decades, the 'Mission: Impossible' has redefined action cinema, and at its heart, one man has chased the impossible with fearless resolve. Tom Cruise has given his heart and soul to the franchise, he has hung off cliffs, scaled skyscrapers, and leapt from planes, all in service of a franchise that never stops raising its own bar. Now, as the saga races toward its epic conclusion with 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', Tom Cruise reflects on the madness, the magic, and the legacy of a cinematic phenomenon built on sweat, stunts and sheer will.

Talking about the film, Tom Cruise said, “The things we do, man…the things we do. There is never an easy day on 'Mission: Impossible'. I wouldn’t have it any other way. This new movie is a gargantuan accomplishment. It’s a culmination of everything, and I mean everything, that me and McQ (Christopher McQuarrie, who has now directed its last four installments) have learned in storytelling over the course of making these movies. The Final Reckoning is very elegant, very layered and incredibly epic. And we’ve only been able to achieve what we have because of all the things that we’ve done in this series so far".

Talking about the film franchise, and the sense of thrill, McQuarrie said, “These are the cinematic ghosts we’re always chasing. Tom is always looking at the likes of Buster Keaton, but also Douglas Fairbanks and Charlie Chaplin. People who made action films that were also dramas, comedies, tragedies and triumphs, that set the bar and formed the basis from which modern cinema was born".

In 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', Ethan Hunt faces his most dangerous, deeply personal and narratively complex mission yet one that threatens not just global security but the very core of who he is. As betrayals stack and time runs out, Ethan Hunt must decide how much of himself he’s willing to lose to save the world one final time. And just when you think you know where it’s headed, the story delivers a heart-stopping final twist as this is just the beginning of the end.

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is set to arrive in cinemas across India on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu only in 4Dx and IMAX.

