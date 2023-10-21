Britney Spears says she 'didn't mean to offend' people with book in emotional message

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears has spoken out about her memoir and has urged fans that she "didn't want to offend anyone" after a slew of revelations emerged this week.

"My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means," she has written in a statement posted online, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The singer, 41, whose book is set to come out next week, continued: "This was me then... that is in the past!!!"

"I don't like the headlines I am reading... that's exactly why I quit the business four years ago! Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here.

"I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life! Either way, that is the last of it and sh*t happens! This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future (sic)," she added.

Britney then touched on how she wants her book to "enlighten people" who feel alone, hurt or misunderstood.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she urged that her motive was "not to harp on my past experiences" before declaring that she has "moved on" since then.

Britney's hotly-anticipated memoir is due to be released on October 24.

Some snippets from the singer's book have already been unveiled, with fans shocked at what Britney dealt with in her private life when she was younger.

