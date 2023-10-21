BBT7: Nagarjuna To Eliminate Shivaji?

Shivaji elimination: It has been seven weeks since Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 went on air. Contestants like Shivaji, Prashanth, and Shobha Shetty have made the show an interesting watch.

It wouldn't be a crime if we said that Bigg Boss Telugu 7 would have been a disaster without Shivaji. Hang on, we are not saying it because we feel so. Take a look at the tweet:

#biggbosstelugu7 amma @StarMaa elago shivaji voluntary exit avtadu ani ee week no elimination petav ante bagundadhu. Mati ede no elimination pavani suubu ki kuda petalsindi.. — Dream (@Dreamviews188) October 21, 2023

Ma Shivaji ni pampisthara aithe 🥺

Nen inka bb chudanu #BiggBossTelugu7 — 🐦 (@vyshnavi66666) October 21, 2023

Shivaji Eliminated

Host Nagarjuna is going to announce the elimination of Shivaji from the show. Shivaji has not been keeping well for a while. The show organizers are planning to eliminate him, as it will also improve the TRP rating of the show during the weekend.

Shivaji is one of the strongest and most popular contestants in the house. The show buffs wouldn't think that Shivaji would get evicted fast from the house. If Shivaji gets eliminated, the show will become a dull affair for the viewers.

There will be a chance for other contestants, such as Shobha Shetty, Prashanth and a few others, to be in the top five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Shivaji's elimination is confirmed for this week, as per the Twitter buzz.

What's your take on Shivaji's elimination? Let us know in the comments section below.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Unexpected Elimination

