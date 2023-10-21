Not Maya, This Contestant Of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 To Get Eliminated From The Show

Today's elimination in Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Bigg Boss Tamil is the talk of the town. The ongoing season is getting all the love from its viewers. It has been two weeks since the show went on air. If you may recall, last week, there was no elimination in the reality show.

The show buffs out there are eagerly waiting to know who will get evicted from the house.

BB Tamil 7 elimination

Pradeep, Nixen, Aishu, Mani Chandra, Vichitra, Vickram, Vinusha, Vijay Varma, Akshaya, Maya and Poornima have been included in the nominations list for this's week eviction.

The buzz on social media says that if there was an elimination last week, Maya would have been evicted from the show. The buzz is that Vijay Varma will get eliminated from the show.

Maya, Vijay Varma, Akshaya, and Poornima are at the bottom with the lowest percentage of votes. Who would get eliminated from these four is yet to be seen.

Keep watching Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu 7 updates.