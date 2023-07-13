Britney Spears demands public apology for slapgate

Los Angeles, July 13 (IANS) Pop star Britney Spears has demanded a public apology from NBA star Victor Wembanyama's guard who “backhanded” her causing her to fall to the ground.

In an Instagram video, Spears (41), spoke about the run-in with the basketball player's bodyguard in Vegas last week.

"I wanna share with you guys an incident that happened in Vegas that a lot of people are talking about," she stated.

With her hands on her hips, wearing a mini skirt, beige boots, and a cropped floral blouse, Britney said: "I heard on the news this radio station talking smack and talking s**t that's why I'm addressing it."

She said the radio presenters were "saying that I deserved to be smacked, security was doing their job and protecting their client".

Britney recalled when she was on tour with NSYNC in the early 2000s and was "knocked down by like three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture."

She stressed: "My security not one time touched them or even came near them. Point being is, I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserve to be hit, because no woman ever deserves to be hit (sic)”.

Spears again recounted the encounter with the NBA star. “I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit my face, came back, on the floor, but my best friend helped me up,” she said, as she acted out what happened on the day of the incident.

“I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later, but I've yet to receive a public apology, and that's it,” she concluded.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has determined that no one will be charged.

The incident took place at the ARIA Hotel's Catch restaurant.

According to reports and a video shared by TMZ, Spears approached Wembanyama to request a photo, being a fan of the rising NBA star.

However, when she tapped him on the shoulder, the security director allegedly backhanded her, causing her to fall.

Wembanyama had claimed that he felt Spears grabbing him from behind.

However, video footage released by TMZ contradicts his claim, showing Spears simply tapping him on the back.

The security guard's forceful response is seen in the footage as well.

Spears and her team have filed a battery charge against the security director involved in the incident.

