British PM Rishi Sunak’s parents visit Andhra temple

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 13 (IANS) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s parents on Wednesday visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district.

Yashvir and Usha Sunak, along with Rishi Sunak’s mother-in-law, Sudha Murthy, offered prayers at the temple at Mantralayam.

The Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt revealed this on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Today, the parents of Britain's Prime Minister Sri Rishi Sunak, Sir Yashvir Sunak and Usha Sunak visited Sri Kshetram Mantralayam. They were

accompanied by Smt. Sudha Narayana Murty of INFOSYS, and together they had darshan of Sri Rayaru," it posted.

"During their visit, His Holiness Sri Swamiji bestowed his blessings upon them with Vastram , Phala Mantrakshate, and a Memento. Additionally, His

Holiness Sri Swamiji graciously entrusted the sacred prasadam of Sri Rayaru to be delivered to Sri Rishi Sunak,The Prime Minister of Britain, for his

parents,” reads the caption.

The mutt also posted a few pictures of the British PM’s parents and mother-in-law.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty had visited Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Sunday.

The British Prime Minister, who was in the national capital to attend the G20 summit, recently said he was hugely proud of his Indian roots and his

connections to India. Sunak had called himself and his wife proud Hindus who will always have connection to India and the people of India.

It was Rishi Sunak’s first visit to India after he became the Prime Minister last year. His parents had visited Vaishno Devi temple last year.

