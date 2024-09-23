Brinda Karat bristles at TN Governor's 'secularism is European concept' remark

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Communist Party of India (CPI-M) leader Brinda Karat on Monday expressed surprise and shock over Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi's statement, describing secularism as a 'foreign concept' and asked what kind of precedent was being set with such 'irresponsible' remarks from a person sitting on a top Constitutional post.

Speaking to IANS, Brinda Karat vented her anger and indignation at the controversial remarks and accused the Governor of setting up a 'disturbing' discourse.

"Tamil Nadu Governor's statement that secularism is not an Indian concept is perplexing. This means that the country's Constitution doesn't hold much value for him, and he even thinks this to be a foreign concept," said Brinda Karat.

She stated that secularism remains one of the basic principles of our Constitution and forms the basic structure of the country's rule book.

She further expressed her dismay and pointed fingers at the Central government for filling the Governor’s post with those who 'lack faith' in the country's supreme rule book.

"The Governor's statement shows that he thinks that the Indian Constitution is also a foreign concept. Those who believe in the Constitution, those who question it are sitting in the Governor's chair. Modi government is to blame for all this," Karat added.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu Governor kicked up a major row with his statement describing secularism as a 'European concept' and is also facing huge public backlash for it. He made these comments during a public event in Kanyakumari during the weekend.

He said that a lot of frauds were committed in the country and one of them was the wrong interpretation of secularism.

"What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, and it is not an Indian concept. In Europe, secularism came because there was a fight between the church and the king. How can India be away from 'dharma'? Secularism is a European concept. In India, there is no need for secularism," he said.

