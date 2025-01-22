Brinda Dahal shares update on ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ as it takes 6-year leap

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) As the show “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya” is taking a six-year leap, actress Brinda Dahal shared that many things in the storyline will change.

Brinda said: "As you may have noticed, Vaishnavi now has two daughters. After the leap, these little girls will be replaced by two slightly older child actors, which will bring a fresh energy to the story. With the leap, many things in the storyline will change.”

“The biggest change for Vaishnavi is that she now has to take on the huge responsibility of raising a daughter on her own."

The leap promises to add more drama, emotions, and challenges to their bond. Along with this, several new surprises will unfold, giving the story a fresh and engaging direction.

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya” actress further explained: "Karthik and I are no longer living together, which has brought many difficulties into my life. I have to navigate the challenges of being a single mother while dealing with the emotional distance between us.”

“The most interesting part of the story will be to see whether Karthik and I can overcome our differences and reunite as a family."

“Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya” on Sun Neo. The show revolves around Vaishnavi, an orphan who reveres Chhathi Maiyya as her mother. “Chhathi Maiyya” protects and guides her worshippers through life.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who announced the birth of her baby boy, in December 18, ahead of her delivery essayed the role of “Chhathi Maiyya”. She was later replaced by actress Sneha Wagh.

It was last year in November, when Sneha stepped into the lead character in the show “Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.” She had shared that it took her about an hour and a half for the get up.

Talking about her experience of playing Chhathi Maiyya, Sneha said: “When I get into Chhathi Maiyya’s look, it feels like stepping into something divine. It’s like I’m embodying a blessing—it’s hard to put into words. The whole transformation takes about an hour and a half, and the first time I saw myself fully ready, I didn’t recognise myself!”

