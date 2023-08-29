Brazilian Army Commander Gen Tomas to witness firing of various weapon platforms at Pokaran field

New Delhi, 29 Aug (IANS) General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva, Commander of the Brazilian Army, who is on a six day visit to India will also witness maneuver and firing of various weapon platforms at the Pokaran Field Firing Ranges.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the firing will demonstrate the capabilities of weapon systems possessed by the Indian Army including indigenous weapon systems.

It said that the visit marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the armed forces of India and Brazil.

MoD said that the visit commenced with a poignant wreath- laying ceremony at the National War Memorial, where General Tomas paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

It said that this solemn act of remembrance epitomises the shared commitment of both the nations to peace and security.

Thereafter, a ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to General Tomas at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi after which he called on General Manoj Pande, the Chief of the Army Staff.

MoD said that the General Manoj Pande and General Tomas exchanged ideas and held constructive discussions on various contemporary issues. They also discussed issues pertaining to strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva later called on General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Defence Staff and interacted with Giridhar Aramane, the Defence Secretary.

MoD said that these discussions underscored the shared goals of enhancing defence cooperation and collaboration between the two nations.

MoD said that during his visit, General Tomas also engaged in productive interactions with senior officers at the Army Headquarters, facilitating the exchange of knowledge and ideas. These engagements exemplify the commitment to mutual growth and shared excellence in military best practices.

The visit of General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva underlines the deep- rooted bond between the armies of India and Brazil. This visit not only strengthens military cooperation but also reinforces the commitment of both nations to collaborative security efforts, global peace and prosperity, the defence ministry said.

