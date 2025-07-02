Brad Pitt reveals who left him starstruck

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in ‘F1’, is one of the biggest names globally in entertainment, But even he gets starstruck.

The 61-year-old Oscar winner opened up on the Wednesday, July 2 episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce about the two female co-stars who left him starstruck, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah”, Brad Pitt said of his ‘Thelma & Louise’ costars. “I got over it quickly, though”.

As per ‘People’, the 1991 film marked his first breakout role as he played the smooth-talking J.D., who schmoozes and sleeps with Davis’ Thelma before stealing the friends’ funds.

"Geena (Davis) was so sweet and kind and delicate”, Brad Pitt said of filming his sex scene with Davis in a 2023 interview with W Magazine. "That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me”.

And while Pitt was an up-and-comer at the time of his appearance in the film, he also left his mark on the film’s stars.

"When I saw the film, the part that really impressed me, in addition to his good looks and great body, was his sense of humor because he really fleshed that part out in a way that wasn't necessarily in the script”, Sarandon told Extra in 2021. "I thought, 'Ah, this guy's interesting, you know, he's not just a really gorgeous face’”.

"He took it as a character part and as we can see from his career, he really continued to push the envelope in ways that he really didn't have to when you look like that," she added.

